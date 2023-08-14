Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.

Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot in Clifton Heights early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
4 people hospitalized after shooting in Clifton Heights, police say
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
A second round of storms will be in moving to the Tri-State Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Chance of severe risk of storms Monday afternoon
Colerain Township Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
PIO: 1 injured in Colerain Township shooting, suspect in custody
Kentucky State Police say Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton has been arrested and charged with...
16-year-old boy killed in NKY, adult suspect jailed, KSP says

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (center) appears for arraignment in April with his...
Bengals’ Joe Mixon trial begins Monday in alleged road rage
Six former Mississippi officers plead guilty on state charges to torturing two Black men. LNL's...
LNL: Former Mississippi Officers Plead Guilty to Torturing Two Black Men
A second round of storms will be in moving to the Tri-State Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Chance of severe risk of storms Monday afternoon
FILE - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house...
Biden administration urges colleges to pursue racial diversity without affirmative action