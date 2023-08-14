Barbie pop-up merchandise truck coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Barbie fans will have a chance to get their hands on exclusive merchandise this weekend in Cincinnati.

On Saturday, the 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to the Kenwood Towne Centre.

The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck will be parked near The Cheesecake Factory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer an array of brand-new apparel, along with home goods and accessories inspired by a day in the life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse, including:

Graphic T-Shirt

Hoodie

Denim Jacket

Baseball Cap

Throw Blanket

Corduroy Tote

Embroidered patch set

Necklace

Keychain

Pouch set

Coasters

Glass Tumbler

Glass Mug

Accessories Cup

Thermal Bottle

