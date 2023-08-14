Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Barbie pop-up merchandise truck coming to Cincinnati

The newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer an array of brand-new apparel, along...
The newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer an array of brand-new apparel, along with home goods and accessories inspired by a day in the life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse(Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Barbie fans will have a chance to get their hands on exclusive merchandise this weekend in Cincinnati.

On Saturday, the 2023 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour is coming to the Kenwood Towne Centre.

The Barbie Dreamhouse Living Pop-Up Truck will be parked near The Cheesecake Factory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer an array of brand-new apparel, along with home goods and accessories inspired by a day in the life of Barbie in her Dreamhouse, including:

  • Graphic T-Shirt
  • Hoodie
  • Denim Jacket
  • Baseball Cap
  • Throw Blanket
  • Corduroy Tote
  • Embroidered patch set
  • Necklace
  • Keychain
  • Pouch set
  • Coasters
  • Glass Tumbler
  • Glass Mug
  • Accessories Cup
  • Thermal Bottle

