Bengals’ Joe Mixon trial set to begin in alleged road rage case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon’s criminal trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday.

Mixon, 27, has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and five years probation.

He’s accused of pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her in an alleged Jan. 21 incident during the team’s playoff run.

Court records allege it happened in the 300 block of Walnut Street in downtown Cincinnati.

Mixon is accused of telling the victim, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me,” according to court records.

The victim told officers the threat was a result of “road rage,” the incident report states.

An arrest warrant for Mixon was issued on Feb. 2 but, just a day later, the charge filed by a Cincinnati police officer was dismissed without prejudice at the request of the city prosecutor.

The arrest warrant against Mixon was issued prematurely and resulted from a procedural misstep, the Cincinnati Police Department said in a Feb. 3 written statement.

The officer was later disciplined, according to a police spokesman.

In April the charge was refiled.

Police announced new evidence was discovered but further details were not released.

In July, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Mixon agreed to a restructured contract to stay in Cincinnati.

“Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,” Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, told Schefter.

Earlier this month, Mixon was sued over the March shooting of a teenager who lives next door to him in Anderson Township as the boy and his friends played Nerf Wars.

The teen’s legal guardian is seeking damages from Mixon and Lamonte Brewer after the juvenile was shot in his right foot by Brewer as Brewer stood in Mixon’s backyard.

The suit alleges that Sholanda Mixon, Joe Mixon’s sister, and her boyfriend, Brewer, knew of the Nerf Wars game before the March 6 shooting, “and could not have reasonably felt that their lives were in danger on March 6, 2023.”

The suit alleges the weapon and bullets that Brewer used were owned by Mixon and provided by Mixon at his home.

Mixon was never charged with the teen’s shooting and was never considered a suspect, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers has said.

The prosecutor also has said Shalonda Mixon told Joe Mixon there were people outside his home with guns.

Powers said Joe Mixon was concerned for his life after being told armed people were outside his home and that he had received death threats.

Surveillance video obtained through a search warrant showed Joe Mixon walking in the backyard of his home with a gun, but he never fired any shots, according to Powers. Mixon is a legal gun owner and “did not commit a crime,” Powers explained.

Brewer was indicted on March 16 on charges of felonious assault, having a weapon under disability, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Shalonda Mixon was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

