Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cancer patient who married girlfriend as his final wish dies 3 weeks after wedding

NOTE: This video was taken at the time of the wedding, before Alex Santos' passing. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson, Amaya Graham and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) – A Georgia man whose final wish was to marry his girlfriend has died of cancer at age 25.

Alexander Santos was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November and was told the cancer was terminal. It spread throughout his body quickly, and treatments weren’t working.

While Santos fought for his life, one of his last wishes was to get married.

“It’s just like a bucket list; I’m not looking forward to a lot of time on the Earth, so it’s just something I’ve always wanted, especially with the person I love,” he said at the time of their wedding last month.

Santos and his girlfriend Heather met in high school but did not start dating until several years later. They had been together since 2019 and have a 2-year-old son.

In mid-July, Santos told his nurse at Piedmont Columbus Regional that he wanted to marry his girlfriend.

Just four days after his request, the couple got married in a hospital room.

The oncology staff helped put the wedding together, including having a wedding cake and throwing them a reception.

“All we want to do is make every life special, so that even in their last moments they remember the good things, not the bad,” said oncology nurse manager Ngozi Onukwue.

According to a GoFundMe update from family members, just a week after the wedding, Santos’ condition declined rapidly, and he became unresponsive in hospice care with his new wife by his side.

He died Aug. 8.

In a statement, Piedmont Columbus Regional said they were grateful to be a part of Santos’ final wish.

“Our staff was honored to be able to share a special moment with Alex and his family near the end of his life by arranging a wedding for him and Heather. It was truly a special day for everyone involved and all who attended,” hospital staff wrote.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot in Clifton Heights early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
4 people hospitalized after shooting in Clifton Heights, police say
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
A second round of storms will be in moving to the Tri-State Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Chance of severe risk of storms Monday afternoon, evening
Kentucky State Police say Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton has been arrested and charged with...
16-year-old boy killed in NKY, adult suspect jailed, KSP says
Colerain Township Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
PIO: 1 injured in Colerain Township shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

The Western & Southern tennis tournament is underway in Mason but it's future is still in...
Western & Southern Open kicks off in Mason, but will it stay?
Callie Swafford collects drinking water for her family.
Study: ‘Forever Chemicals’ show up in nearly half the nation’s drinking water
Couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
Local couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
Callie Swafford collects drinking water for her family.
PFAS Problems: Testing for toxins
Researchers are using fish to study levels of forever chemicals in U.S. waterways
PFAS Problems: Fishing for answers