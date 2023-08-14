Contests
Child overdoses on drugs; mother says she ‘cleaned’ up everything, court docs say

Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents say.
By Candice Hare and Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State mother was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, according to court documents obtained from Clermont County Municipal Court.

Samantha Green, 31, of Williamsburg, is being held in Clermont County Jail on child endangerment charges for causing serious physical harm to a juvenile.

On Saturday, Williamsburg police were dispatched to the 100 block of Concord Square at approximately 9:33 a.m. for a report of a child not breathing, an affidavit says.

When emergency crews arrived, they found the patient gasping for air with pinpoint pupils - symptoms that often happen in a drug overdose, court documents said. The patient was later given two doses of Narcan, which seemed to have helped.

A warrant to search Green’s home was later issued where officers later found drug paraphernalia and a powder that seemed to be narcotics, a complaint says.

During an interview with Green, she told officers that she uses Fentanyl and last used it a week ago, according to the affidavit.

She told police she thought she “cleaned” everything up, and that Fentanyl could be found on several items in the home because she uses them to “cut” it.

The affidavit says these items were accessible to the child.

The age of the juvenile is unknown at this time.

Green appeared in court Monday morning.

