Cincinnati Public Schools heads back to class this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools, the largest school district in Greater Cincinnati that’s also the second-largest one in the state of Ohio, heads back to class this week.

Monday and Tuesday will be staff professional development days. Wednesday is scheduled for a professional meeting day.

Thursday will be the official first day back for some 36,000 students from preschool through 12th grade in 65 schools across 91 miles.

Cincinnati Public Schools faces similar challenges as other districts in terms of staffing and reliable transportation.

Last year, parents reported students being dropped off in unexpected locations and getting to school late.

School officials say they hope to quell those issues with a few changes.

This year, schools served by CPS’ yellow bus service will have four start times instead of eight and the times will be coordinated to make better use of the district’s bus and driving resources.

CPS Superintendent Iranetta Wright recently told FOX19 NOW that the school system is continuing to make progress year-over-year and remains optimistic for the coming school year.

“We’re glad to have you. We look forward to an amazing year,” she said. “Our goal is to make sure that you become very, very quickly a part of the CPS family.”

