Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge back open after double fatal crash

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video from earlier coverage.

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is back open nearly six hours after a crash killed two people.

Covington police say the wreck happened a few minutes after 2 p.m. Monday. Two vehicles collided on the bridge.

One of the drivers was dead at the scene, Lt. Justin Bradbury said.

The other driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead, he added.

The bridge was closed from around 2 p.m. till 7:30 p.m.

The two people who died have not been identified.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot in Clifton Heights early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
4 people hospitalized after shooting in Clifton Heights, police say
A second round of storms will be in moving to the Tri-State Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Chance of severe storms Monday evening
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
Kentucky State Police say Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton has been arrested and charged with...
16-year-old boy killed in NKY, adult suspect jailed, KSP says

Latest News

Zachary Chetwood was sentenced to nine to 11 years in prison in connection with the May of 2022...
Video shows deputies saving man’s life after pulling gun on them
The newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer an array of brand-new apparel, along...
Barbie pop-up merchandise truck coming to Cincinnati
Sam Hubbard will be at Holmes Middle School on Tuesday passing out backpacks and school...
Sam Hubbard to pass out 1K backpacks, school supplies to Covington students in need
The woman says a man pulled up beside her and said, “Get in the car.”
Jogger claims she was nearly abducted at Ault Park
A local woman was jogging in Ault Park when a man attempted to abduct her on Sunday.
Jogger claims she was nearly abducted at Ault Park