Clay Wade Bailey Bridge back open after double fatal crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is back open nearly six hours after a crash killed two people.

Covington police say the wreck happened a few minutes after 2 p.m. Monday. Two vehicles collided on the bridge.

One of the drivers was dead at the scene, Lt. Justin Bradbury said.

The other driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead, he added.

The bridge was closed from around 2 p.m. till 7:30 p.m.

The two people who died have not been identified.

