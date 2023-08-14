Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed due to fatal collision, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is shut down on both sides due to a fatal crash, Covington police confirmed.

Police say the collision occurred around 2:06 p.m. on Monday.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene now and will update this story as soon as more information is available.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is closed to investigate a fatality collision that occurred around 2:06 pm today. We will update as soon as we are able to open the roadway. #covkypd pic.twitter.com/jrqd18AUGI — Covington Police Department (@CovKyPD) August 14, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.