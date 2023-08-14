Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Clay Wade Bailey Bridge closed due to fatal collision, police say

The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is shut down on both sides due to a fatal crash, Covington police...
The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is shut down on both sides due to a fatal crash, Covington police confirmed.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is shut down on both sides due to a fatal crash, Covington police confirmed.

Police say the collision occurred around 2:06 p.m. on Monday.

FOX19 NOW is at the scene now and will update this story as soon as more information is available.

