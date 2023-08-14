Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Coroner identifies man shot in Mt. Auburn

A man's body was found in a Mount Auburn park on Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police.
A man's body was found in a Mount Auburn park on Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was shot and killed in Mt. Auburn Friday.

The coroner’s office says Rahoul Soyinka Jones, 43, was the man who died because of a shooting in the 2000 block of Eleanor Place near Jackson Hill Park.

Officers arrived at the scene around 5:15 p.m. and discovered Jones suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police with the Cincinnati Police Department.

He was then determined to be dead, police said.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Officers have not stated if they have a suspect at this time.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

