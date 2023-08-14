Downtown business owner says they’ve seen a string of vandalism

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The managers of a local, minority-owned business say they are shaken, frustrated and searching for answers as police investigate two separate acts of vandalism reported in the last month.

“It’s frustrating as we’re celebrating 12 years,” said Thomas Dodds, who is the manager of events at Black Owned Outerwear and its neighboring cafe, Black Coffee Lounge, which are located side by side on Elm Street.

“We would’ve thought we would be past this and exempt from things like this because we’re a staple in the community.”

Over the years, the sports apparel store has partnered with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cincinnati Public Schools and created specialty clothing lines.

“Several of the owners go out in the community and do book bag raises for children,” Dodds explains. “We do mental health events next door at the coffee shop. We’re so tapped in, you would think that it wouldn’t happen.”

In one incident reported on August 10, their glass window was shattered. Before that, Dodds says that on July 7, someone busted the sliding glass door to their coffee shop.

The owners have temporarily replaced the window with a large piece of plywood with the message, “You can’t stop us!” spray-painted in large, black lettering.

Dodds says the heinous acts are big blows to the minority-owned business with a staff of around five to six people. He says that pushing ahead and restoring things to the way they were before will likely cost them a minimum of $3,000.

“It isn’t going to stop anything, but it is sad when it comes to small businesses like this, those are things that affect us more,” he explains. “It’s just us. So, a lot of the time it’s either a vacation or bills, or something getting taken out. Or less product being produced cause we have to put money into the window.”

Dodds says his team is using the crime to spread positivity but they are still confused about why anyone would vandalize a place that’s come from such humble beginnings.

“Who could it be? We talk to our neighbors. We’re cool with them. It’s a community here, and we’re really big on building community with everybody. And we treat everybody with respect. So it’s baffling to see us get vandalized like that,” Dodds said.

So far, he says the owners are doing what they can to be vigilant and stop further acts of vandalism while rallying the support of the community they’ve supported for more than 10 years to help find the culprits.

“We don’t want to promote violence. And we’re not violent people. So, we want to them know what you did was wrong, but we’ll get over it. You’re not stopping anything, and how can we help you?”

In the meantime, Dodds says his staff will now concentrate on creating a concrete timeline to replace the glass. He says they also plan to add more security cameras.

Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to contact Cincinnati Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.