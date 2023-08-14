Family asking for answers in loved one’s July shooting death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local family is frustrated and asking for answers after their loved one was found dead with a gunshot wound in Hartwell the day after the fourth of July.

Alan Davis Holcomb, 39, was found dead outside the Williamsburg Apartments complex, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Over a month later, no arrests have been made in connection with his murder.

“I just know somebody knows something,” Kisha Ivory, Alan’s aunt said.

She and his cousin, Leah McKinney, are both mourning his loss and feeling emptiness and confusion.

“My aunt is not well, okay, this is her only child,” McKinney said.

Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says the 39-year-old was found with a gunshot wound in the 5300 block of Kingsway Court just before 9 a.m.

“I was shocked. I was angry. I’m very hurt and just like wanting answers - like why?” Ivory said.

Ivory says her nephew watched fireworks with his mom on the fourth of July. She said she dropped him off around 11:30 p.m. and then went to go get food. When she returned home, she thought he was asleep in the basement, not knowing he wasn’t there.

The women say they can’t think of anyone who had a vendetta against Alan.

For more than 20 years, they say he lived in the same apartment complex on Kingsway Court where he was found dead.

“All the neighbors have everything good to say about him,” Ivory said. “And just think that somebody would just take his life and just let him just lay there and leave him to die, was just a lot.”

She also says she’s still shocked no one heard a gunshot. A car parked a few feet away from where Alan was found still has a bullethole in the door.

“This is a huge complex and like for nobody to have heard anything, or to have seen anything, I just... it’s just crazy to me.

His cousin wants people to know Alan was loving and dedicated to his family, especially his mother, who he was living with.

“A man of many words, very friendly would do anything for you. Absolutely,” McKinney shared.

Both women ask anyone with information to please come forward.

“It might be something that you’re like brushing it off like it didn’t mean anything - it’s something; like call Crimestoppers and tell them whatever it is you heard or you saw, or even if you think is something small,” Ivory said.

You can leave anonymous tips through CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.

