Female jogger nearly abducted at Ault Park

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is bringing awareness to others after she was almost abducted in a local park over the weekend.

On Sunday, Heather Bogan was jogging through Ault Park when a man pulled up beside her and said, “Get in the car.”

“I made my way up the hill toward the pavilion, made my way back down, and had my earbuds on. I realized that there was a car that slid to a stopover in my peripheral,” Bogan explained.

Initially, she did not pay attention to the man and kept jogging, she said. However, the car began to pull up beside her with screeching tires.

“I took my earbuds out, and I said, ‘Can I help you?’ That’s when he said pardon my language, ‘Get in the expletive car,’” she said.

Bogan says she normally runs with mace or a taser, but on Sunday she did not bring either one because she figured she would be fine jogging in a busy park in broad daylight.

“I went running back up the hill. I tried stopping the first driver that came by, but it was a woman,” said Bogan. “You could tell she knew something was wrong or going on. She looked scared, and she kept going around me.”

When Bogan saw the man continue to follow her, she took a chance at getting away from him.

“I went out in the street, and in front of [another] vehicle, I made him stop, and I went up to his car. I said, ‘There’s this gentleman that is trying to get me to get in his car, and he’s following me, and I do not know him,’” she explained.

The driver let her in his vehicle and the potential abductor sped off.

Bogan immediately called the police and filed an incident report with them.

“Police, you could tell, were very concerned about the statement that I gave them, and they dispatched officers immediately to the area,” she said.

The vehicle that the suspect was driving is a silver car with tinted windows and no license plate.

Bogan says everything happened so quickly that she did not check the car’s make.

“I worry that maybe that could have been a young girl or someone walking a family dog or thought maybe this guy was going to need help and approached the car and got too close to the vehicle, and he could have grabbed somebody,” she said.

While police have not found the car yet, they do warn people to not get close to anyone in a vehicle that approaches them and to call the police immediately if they fear for their safety.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.