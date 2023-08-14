First Alert Weather Day brings 2 rounds of heavy rain, storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day due to two rounds of impactful weather.

The first round of storms will be around 5-11 a.m. and impact the morning commute.

Plan some extra time when traveling to work, school and any appointments around the region.

Heavy rain already is falling in parts of the Tri-State like Maysville in northern Kentucky, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Round 1 Monday morning will have scattered moderate to heavy rain in addition to some gusty winds and frequent lightning, but activity will likely be sub-severe.

However, areas of localized flooding are possible from the heavy rainfall.

The second round of storms is expected between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This hinges on how the morning goes. The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says if there is more rain/cooler air behind the rain, the likelihood will decrease of severe weather.

Storms likely will redevelop along a cold front that moves through Monday afternoon and early evening.

If there’s an opportunity for these storms to be strong to severe, the threat of heavy rainfall, damaging straight-line winds, hail and a quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out, the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says.

This will be something we will continue to monitor as we approach Monday afternoon.

Behind the front, the Weather Team says much cooler air will gush into the Tri-State.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with highs in the low-70s.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team can’t rule out some light showers (which will be cold raindrops) Tuesday, but the activity will be light and not widespread.

