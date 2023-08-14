Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Florida town overrun with peacocks turning to vasectomies to control population

By WFOR staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINECREST, Fla. (WFOR) – A suburban Florida town overrun with peacocks has come up with a solution to its overpopulation.

The male birds in Pinecrest, Florida, will be getting vasectomies.

Residents have complained the fowl are scratching their roofs and cars, making messes on their driveways, and their squawks are a nuisance.

The procedure on one bird can stop between six to 12 females from reproducing.

The Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the plan and are launching the pilot program in a few weeks.

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population. (WFOR)

A county commissioner says if the plan works in Pinecrest, they may use it in other communities, such as South Miami and Coral Gables.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

