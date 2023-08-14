Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting outside Western Hills Plaza

Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in the area Saturday afternoon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a juvenile in connection with a shooting that took place near the Target outside of the Western Hills Plaza Saturday afternoon, according to a Hamilton County juvenile court complaint.

The complaint says the juvenile is facing charges of felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Saturday, around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to Western Hills Plaza for the report of an altercation between people outside of the stores, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Theetge says the altercation led to the shooting, temporarily forcing the stores to close.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Theetge said.

After the shooting, Chief Theetge says the two suspects took off running away from the plaza.

The two suspects that ran were placed into cuffs and taken into custody, Theetge said. She credits witnesses and bystanders for helping officers make the arrest.

“We had SWAT. We had [ the Civil Disturbance Response Team]. We had District Three. We had neighboring jurisdiction. All got here very, very quickly,” Chief Theetge explained.

The suspect is ordered to appear in court on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot in Clifton Heights early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
4 people hospitalized after shooting in Clifton Heights, police say
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
A second round of storms will be in moving to the Tri-State Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Chance of severe risk of storms Monday afternoon
Colerain Township Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
PIO: 1 injured in Colerain Township shooting, suspect in custody
Kentucky State Police say Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton has been arrested and charged with...
16-year-old boy killed in NKY, adult suspect jailed, KSP says

Latest News

Kentucky State Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Carroll County early Sunday...
Coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in NKY; adult suspect in jail, KSP says
An aerial view Thursday shows the historic banyan tree along with destroyed homes, boats and...
Matthew 25: Ministries to deploy disaster response team, bring relief to Hawaii
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (center) appears for arraignment in April with his...
Bengals’ Joe Mixon trial begins Monday in alleged road rage
A second round of storms will be in moving to the Tri-State Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Chance of severe risk of storms Monday afternoon