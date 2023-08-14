Juvenile arrested in connection with shooting outside Western Hills Plaza

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a juvenile in connection with a shooting that took place near the Target outside of the Western Hills Plaza Saturday afternoon, according to a Hamilton County juvenile court complaint.

The complaint says the juvenile is facing charges of felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

On Saturday, around 12:15 p.m., officers were called to Western Hills Plaza for the report of an altercation between people outside of the stores, according to Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge.

Theetge says the altercation led to the shooting, temporarily forcing the stores to close.

The victim, who has not been identified at this time, was shot in the hip and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Theetge said.

After the shooting, Chief Theetge says the two suspects took off running away from the plaza.

The two suspects that ran were placed into cuffs and taken into custody, Theetge said. She credits witnesses and bystanders for helping officers make the arrest.

“We had SWAT. We had [ the Civil Disturbance Response Team]. We had District Three. We had neighboring jurisdiction. All got here very, very quickly,” Chief Theetge explained.

The suspect is ordered to appear in court on Aug. 28 at 9 a.m.

