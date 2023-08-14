Local couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State couple is celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday - a very rare romantic occasion.

Don and Joan Nitz have known each other since the sixth grade. Even though the two were separated for a brief period of time, they were able to come together again, thanks to a friend of one of their parents.

Watch the video above for more on the story by FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell.

