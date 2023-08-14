Man wakes up to find car stolen from Delhi Township driveway

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is at a loss for words after they woke up to notice their car had been stolen from their driveway.

Steven and Sarah Kaiser say normally, two vehicles sit in their driveway, but that is no longer the case.

“Around 5:40 a.m. in the morning, I went out the door and noticed my car wasn’t in the drive,” recalls Steven.

After noticing his 2020 Ford Fusion was not in its normal place early Monday, he thought to himself maybe parked the car out on the street. However, he checked his phone and quickly realized it was not parked on the street.

“I thought maybe I parked on the street, which I normally don’t do, but then I realized I definitely did not,” Steven explains. “So, I look at the camera on my doorbell, and I notice that I got a notification around 3:15 a.m. that a person was detected.”

The Ring camera video shows a vehicle pull up, and within a minute, someone is seen getting out.

The person is then seen walking up the Kaiser’s driveway and taking off in Steven’s Ford Fusion.

Steven says he did leave the keys in the car by mistake, but assumed the car was locked. He says did file a police report, but unfortunately, their car is still missing.

“They think they are up there in the northern Dayton area,” Steven explained. “They did find our car seats up there. We were one of three that were stolen this morning along with other cars that were broken into.”

Now, with one-year-old twins and only one car, the family says things will be difficult until they get the car back.

“One car, twins, we both have full-time jobs, and our insurance will only give us a rental car for a week,” Steven said.

FOX19 NOW did contact the Delhi Township Police Department to request a copy of the incident report. Police have not responded.

