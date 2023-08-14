Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man wakes up to find car stolen from Delhi Township driveway

The Ring camera video shows a vehicle pulling up, and within a minute, someone is seen getting out and heading toward the family's driveway.
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is at a loss for words after they woke up to notice their car had been stolen from their driveway.

Steven and Sarah Kaiser say normally, two vehicles sit in their driveway, but that is no longer the case.

“Around 5:40 a.m. in the morning, I went out the door and noticed my car wasn’t in the drive,” recalls Steven.

After noticing his 2020 Ford Fusion was not in its normal place early Monday, he thought to himself maybe parked the car out on the street. However, he checked his phone and quickly realized it was not parked on the street.

“I thought maybe I parked on the street, which I normally don’t do, but then I realized I definitely did not,” Steven explains. “So, I look at the camera on my doorbell, and I notice that I got a notification around 3:15 a.m. that a person was detected.”

The Ring camera video shows a vehicle pull up, and within a minute, someone is seen getting out.

The person is then seen walking up the Kaiser’s driveway and taking off in Steven’s Ford Fusion.

Steven says he did leave the keys in the car by mistake, but assumed the car was locked. He says did file a police report, but unfortunately, their car is still missing.

“They think they are up there in the northern Dayton area,” Steven explained. “They did find our car seats up there. We were one of three that were stolen this morning along with other cars that were broken into.”

Now, with one-year-old twins and only one car, the family says things will be difficult until they get the car back.

“One car, twins, we both have full-time jobs, and our insurance will only give us a rental car for a week,” Steven said.

FOX19 NOW did contact the Delhi Township Police Department to request a copy of the incident report. Police have not responded.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot in Clifton Heights early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
4 people hospitalized after shooting in Clifton Heights, police say
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
A second round of storms will be in moving to the Tri-State Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Chance of severe storms Monday evening
Kentucky State Police say Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton has been arrested and charged with...
16-year-old boy killed in NKY, adult suspect jailed, KSP says
Colerain Township Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
PIO: 1 injured in Colerain Township shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

A local woman was jogging in Ault Park when a man attempted to abduct her on Sunday.
Female jogger nearly abducted at Ault Park
The Western & Southern tennis tournament is underway in Mason but it's future is still in...
Western & Southern Open kicks off in Mason, but will it stay?
Kentucky State Police were at the scene of a fatal shooting in Carroll County early Sunday...
Coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in NKY; adult suspect in jail, KSP says
Couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
Local couple celebrates 70 years of marriage