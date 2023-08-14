Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Matthew 25: Ministries to deploy disaster response team, bring relief to Hawaii

“This is a historic event in the most tragic sense of the word...”
Christine and Mark Patel, residents of Hyde Park, are waiting to fly back to the Tri-State as devastation continues to destroy Lahaina.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The video above is from our previous coverage.

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Deadly wildfires continue to wreak havoc upon Maui as crews sift through charred homes, buildings and vehicles in an effort to rescue people.

As the death toll continues to climb on the small island, a humanitarian organization in Blue Ash is deploying a disaster team to help relieve the devastation.

Hyde Park couple trying to get back home as fires burn on Maui

Matthew: 25 Ministries is sending a crew to distribute personal care kits, baby supplies, cleaning products, first aid and safety kits to those affected by the wildfires.

“The devastation from this wildfire is heartbreaking. This is a historic event in the most tragic sense of the word, and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been impacted by this disaster,” Tim Mettey, CEO of Matthew 25: Ministries said. “Everyone who has been affected will have a long and challenging recovery and we are grateful to our corporate product donors, financial donors and volunteers who support our work every day and make it possible for us to help during times of need like these.”

Matthew 25: Ministries assisting with wildfire relief in Maui

As of Monday, the death toll has since increased to 96 people dead, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years.

Once a safety and accessibility assessment of Maui is completed, members of the disaster team will begin to be deployed.

Matthew 25: Ministries continues to collect online monetary donations and supplies from the community, which are being accepted at their facility located at 11083 Kenwood Road.

Products the organization is accepting:

  • Cases of bottled water: 12-count or 24-count
  • Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.
  • Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.
  • Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.
  • Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.
  • First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.
  • Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.
  • Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags, etc.

