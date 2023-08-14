Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rain will persist into the early afternoon. The main concern is that heavy downpours could lead to some localized flooding.

Monday evening the cold front will move through the Tri-State and potentially spark up a few strong to severe storms. There will be a risk of heavy rainfall, damaging straight-line winds, hail and a quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Behind the front, much cooler air moves into the tri-state as sharp north-northwest flow brings in mostly cloudy skies and highs on Tuesday in the lower 70s. We can’t rule out some light showers (which will be cold raindrops) Tuesday, but the activity will be light and not widespread.

