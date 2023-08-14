Monday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The rain will persist into the early afternoon. The main concern is that heavy downpours could lead to some localized flooding.

Monday evening the cold front will move through the Tri-State and potentially spark up a few strong to severe storms. There will be a risk of heavy rainfall, damaging straight-line winds, hail and a quick spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

Behind the front, much cooler air moves into the tri-state as sharp north-northwest flow brings in mostly cloudy skies and highs on Tuesday in the lower 70s. We can’t rule out some light showers (which will be cold raindrops) Tuesday, but the activity will be light and not widespread.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.