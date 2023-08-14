Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on WB Ronald Reagan Hwy

Springfield Township police say they are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on the Ronald...
Springfield Township police say they are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Westbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway is open again at Galbraith Road after a serious motorcycle crash closed it for several hours overnight.

All lanes cleared at 3:55 a.m. Monday.

The crash was reported just after midnight by a passing motorist who saw a male on the highway, bleeding, near the Winton Road overpass, according to Springfield Township Police Sgt. DeShawn Brooks.

Responding officers found the motorcyclist in the highway median.

The motorcyclist was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he is being treated for serious injuries, Sgt. Brooks tells FOX19 NOW.

The crash remains under investigation. Police have determined the motorcycle was stolen out of St. Louis, Missouri, according to Sgt. Brooks.

Witnesses to this incident are urged to call the Springfield Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at 513-729-1300.

