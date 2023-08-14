Coroner identifies 16-year-old killed in NKY; adult suspect in jail, KSP says

Owenton, Ky. (WXIX) - The Owen County Coroner has identified a 16-year-old killed in Owenton early Sunday morning.

The coroner says Bryce Stewart, a Carroll County High school student, was shot and killed in the 3700 block of Squiresville Road shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

A news release from the Carroll County School District said the 16-year-old would have started his junior year of high school on Wednesday.

He was a member of the CCHS Panthers football team, an officer in FFA and a CCHS cheerleader, according to the district.

“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”

Law enforcement arrested Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton, in connection with the shooting, a news release from Kentucky State Police say.

KSP says Stone is in the Carroll County Detention Center and faces charges of second-degree manslaughter.

It is unclear what led to the shooting.

Troopers are still investigating.

Kentucky State Police say Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on August 13. (Kentucky State Police)

