Police: Double fatal crash shuts down Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is shut down on both sides due to a double fatal crash, Covington police confirmed.

Police say the incident occurred a few minutes after 2 p.m. on Monday when two vehicles collided on the bridge.

One of the drivers was dead at the scene, Lt. Justin Bradbury said.

The other driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead, he added.

The bridge will remain closed until the Covington Police Traffic Bureau completes its investigation.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is closed to investigate a fatality collision that occurred around 2:06 pm today. We will update as soon as we are able to open the roadway. #covkypd pic.twitter.com/jrqd18AUGI — Covington Police Department (@CovKyPD) August 14, 2023

