Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police: Double fatal crash shuts down Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

2 people dead in crash on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Clay Wade Bailey Bridge is shut down on both sides due to a double fatal crash, Covington police confirmed.

Police say the incident occurred a few minutes after 2 p.m. on Monday when two vehicles collided on the bridge.

One of the drivers was dead at the scene, Lt. Justin Bradbury said.

The other driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead, he added.

The bridge will remain closed until the Covington Police Traffic Bureau completes its investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot in Clifton Heights early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
4 people hospitalized after shooting in Clifton Heights, police say
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
A second round of storms will be in moving to the Tri-State Monday.
First Alert Weather Day: Chance of severe risk of storms Monday afternoon, evening
Kentucky State Police say Timothy Stone, 40, of Owenton has been arrested and charged with...
16-year-old boy killed in NKY, adult suspect jailed, KSP says
Colerain Township Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
PIO: 1 injured in Colerain Township shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

The Western & Southern tennis tournament is underway in Mason but it's future is still in...
Western & Southern Open kicks off in Mason, but will it stay?
Couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
Local couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Child overdoses on drugs; mother says she ‘cleaned’ up everything, court docs say
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
16-year-old arrested in connection with shooting outside Western Hills Plaza