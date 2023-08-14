Sam Hubbard to pass out 1K backpacks, school supplies to Covington students in need

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - As students prepare to go back to school in the Greater Cincinnati Area, some families may be struggling to pay for the necessary school supplies students need. The Sam Hubbard Foundation hopes to bring Covington families some relief during the back-to-school season.

Cincinnati Bengals player Sam Hubbard will be at Holmes Middle School on Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. passing out backpacks and school supplies to students in the Covington Independent School District.

The foundation, along with Fidelity and Crayons to Computers, donated 1,000 backpacks filled with notebooks, pens, pencils, folders and Post-it notes for the event in hopes to make the beginning of the school year a little bit easier for students in need.

“We want to make sure students get off to a great start at the beginning of the school year,” Hubbard said in a press release. “We’re excited to partner with Crayons to Computers and Fidelity to make sure students have the supplies they need for a successful year.”

Last year, the Sam Hubbard Foundation distributed over 650 backpacks to students in the Bellevue school district.

Covington Independent Public Schools is not a very wealthy district.

According to a media spokesperson, 90% of students qualify for free or reduced meals.

While all students already receive free meals thanks to the Community Eligibility Program (CEP), a little more than 3,400 students qualify for financial assistance.

The CEP is a non-priced meal service option for schools in low-income areas, and allows the nation’s highest-poverty schools to serve students breakfast and lunch with no cost or application required, the spokesperson explained.

The free/reduced meal rate at Holmes Middle School is 84%.

Covington Independent Public Schools consists of about 3,800 students dispersed among one early childhood center, five elementary schools, one middle school and one high school.

