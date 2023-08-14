Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Suspect arrested in weekend shooting in Colerain Twp

Clarence Keith III
Clarence Keith III(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - The suspect in a weekend shooting in Colerain Township is under arrest and will appear in court Monday.

Clarence Keith III was taken into custody shortly after a man was found shot in the 4000 block of Resolute Circle around 8 p.m. Saturday, court records show.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, a police spokesman said.

Keith, 51, of Chicago, was arrested on a felonious assault charge and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center by 3:44 a.m. Sunday, jail records show.

Court records do not disclose a motive in the alleged offense.

PIO: 1 injured in Colerain Township shooting, suspect in custody

