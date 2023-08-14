Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Trial begins Monday for Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting woman, cover-up

Brandon Freeman
Brandon Freeman(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a Cincinnati fire lieutenant charged with assaulting a woman and trying to cover it up.

Brandon Freeman, 53, was arrested in February on misdemeanor counts of assault and obstructing official business.

He has pleaded not guilty.

A woman told police he grabbed her by her neck and slammed her into a wall on Feb. 2, according to a criminal complaint filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Freeman also is accused of cleaning up the blood from the incident to block police from conducting a full investigation, another criminal complaint states.

Citing the ongoing investigation, the fire union president declined to comment at the time of Freeman’s arrest.

Freeman was placed on leave without pay, the fire chief at the time told FOX19 NOW on Feb. 5.

A city spokeswoman has said that the chief decided to put Freeman on paid desk duty shortly after.

If convicted, Freeman would go through the disciplinary process.

