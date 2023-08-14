Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Woman found guilty in 1992 cold case homicide of infant

Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, 50, was found guilty on the charge of homicide by child abuse for...
Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon, 50, was found guilty on the charge of homicide by child abuse for the death of a baby in 1992 that was found floating in the Catawba River.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman was found guilty of homicide by child abuse in a 31-year-old cold case involving the death of an infant.

According to the York County Solicitor’s Office, 50-year-old Stacy Rabon, of Rock Hill, S.C., was found guilty Friday on the charge of homicide by child abuse for the death of a baby in 1992 that was found floating in the Catawba River. The jury was hung on the charge of murder, WBTV reports.

The body of a baby was found floating on the Catawba River between Rock Hill and Fort Mill on Aug. 12, 1992. She was only hours old when she died. The baby was found wrapped in a bed sheet inside of a plastic shopping bag by a swimmer near the Highway 21 Bridge.

She had stab wounds, but the coroner’s report determined that death was the result of suffocation, not drowning or the stabbings.

Detectives reexamined the case in October 2020 and were able to submit DNA from the bed sheet that held the baby to the York County Forensic Biology Lab for testing. Results from this DNA testing identified Rabon as a suspect, and deputies were eventually able to obtain a warrant for her arrest for homicide by child abuse.

In 1992, the baby was named Angel Hope, rather than Baby Jane Doe, by members of the community, who also paid for her burial expenses. She is buried at the Forest Hills Cemetery, Section 4, in Rock Hill.

Sentencing on the homicide by child abuse conviction will be on Aug. 21, the York County Solicitor’s Office said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were shot in Clifton Heights early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
4 people hospitalized after shooting in Clifton Heights, police say
Cincinnati police say they were called to the Western Hills Plaza after shooting occurred in...
2 people arrested, 1 person hurt after shooting at Western Hills Plaza, chief says
Colerain Township Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday night.
PIO: 1 injured in Colerain Township shooting, suspect in custody
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to two rounds of impactful weather.
First Alert Weather Day brings 2 rounds of heavy rain, storms
A 16-year-old was shot Sunday morning in Owenton Ky., according to Kentucky State Police.
16-year-old boy killed in NKY, adult suspect jailed, KSP says

Latest News

Cincinnati Public Schools, the largest school district in Greater Cincinnati that’s also the...
Cincinnati Public Schools heads back to class this week
Springfield Township police say they are investigating a serious motorcycle crash on the Ronald...
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash on WB Ronald Reagan Hwy
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day due to two rounds of impactful weather.
First Alert Weather Day brings 2 rounds of heavy rain, storms
The family consisted of a husband and wife, a 12-year-old boy and a 23-day-old girl. (CNN)
Ukrainian family of 4, including baby, dies in Russian shelling, officials say