Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Back to school with Bengals’ player DJ Reader

DJ Reader and his non-profit organization, A Son Never Forgets Foundation, is hosting a...
DJ Reader and his non-profit organization, A Son Never Forgets Foundation, is hosting a back-to-school event for CPS students at Shroder High School on Tuesday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals’ defensive tackle DJ Reader is hosting a back-to-school event Tuesday at Shroder High School.

Students in the seventh through twelfth grades will have the chance to get free dental and health screenings, school supplies, food, and of course, meet DJ Reader.

The open house is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 5030 Duck Creek Rd. in Cincinnati.

In addition, the back-to-school event will have multiple activities for students to get comfortable for the upcoming school year.

  • 200 students will receive a free pair of athletic shoes.
  • Information on Shroder resources and after-school clubs will be presented.
  • Representatives from the Early University of Cincinnati IT Program will be there to answer questions.
  • Students will get to meet their teachers during grade-level meetings.
    • Seventh grade: 5 p.m.
    • Eighth grade: 6 p.m.
    • Ninth - tenth grade: 6:30 p.m.
    • Eleventh - twelfth grade: 7 p.m.

Families can register their students for dental and health screenings with this link.

Reader, alongside his non-profit, A Son Never Forgets Foundation, organized the open house.

DJ Reader is hosting a back-to-school event at Shroder High School Tuesday, Aug. 15 for...
DJ Reader is hosting a back-to-school event at Shroder High School Tuesday, Aug. 15 for Cincinnati Public School students.(A Son Never Forgets Foundation)

