BCI joins Middletown police investigation into fired senior center director, alleged theft of money

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The state of Ohio’s law enforcement agency is helping Middletown police as they investigate after the executive director of a senior center, Diane Rodgers, was abruptly fired by its board members late last month.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk has said Rodgers is the focus of the probe. No charges have been filed.

Specifically, Middletown police asked BCI for ”a forensic accountant to assist with a financial investigation resulting from an alleged theft of monies from a local organization,” according to a copy of the formal request letter.

A BCI spokesman confirms to FOX19 NOW the agency joined the investigation and is “actively investigating alongside Middletown police in response to their request for assistance.”

The spokesman, Steve Irwin, said he did not have “any additional information to share regarding the ongoing investigation.”

Rodgers’ attorney, Tyrone Borger of Springboro, could not be immediately reached for comment for this story.

But he recently declined comment in a prepared statement:

“My client and I have been informed that there is an ongoing investigation. As such, while my client would like to comment and clear up several misconceptions, she is taking my advice and refusing to comment on any allegations at this time.”

The city of Middletown is now trying to buy the senior center, located on Central Avenue, from the non-profit agency that owns it, Middletown Area Senior Citizens Inc.

Middletown Area Senior Citizens Inc. does business as Central Connections, according to online records at the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

The property is valued at $2.1 million, according to Butler County property records.

If that happens, taxpayers will have paid for the facility not once but twice.

Nearly $7 million from a senior services levy paid off the mortgage on the property when the levy ended on Dec. 31, 2022, according to City Manager Paul Lolli.

However, the property has a new mortgage taken out in 2022, public records show.

Rodgers’ name appears on the signature line as the executive director for Middletown Area Senior Citizens Inc. for a $450,000 mortgage taken out in July 2022 at First Financial Bank against the facility and property at 3907 Central Avenue, according to online records at the Butler County Recorder’s Office.

Her name also is signed on a mortgage modification less than six months later, for another $200,000 on Dec. 31, 2022, to total $650,000, related records show.

In early May, a $266,594.52 lien also was placed on the Central Avenue property.

William H. Roe, vice president of DER Development Co., LLC of Milford, a general contracting, property development and construction management firm, is named in a sworn statement to obtain the lien claiming that the money owed plus interest, according to documents on the Butler County Recorder Office’s website.

The senior center underwent a $900,000 renovation from June 2022 to February 2023 to transform into a recreation center for seniors.

Part of the facility also can be rented out for events such as weddings, according to its website.

Grants and the center’s general fund paid for the majority of the project, about $675,000, city records show. City officials confirm to FOX19 NOW that community block grants from federal funding provided nearly $300,000 in 2021 and 2022.

Renovations wrapped up in time for a ribbon-cutting ceremony by year’s end.

FOX19 NOW recently requested comments from every single board member and their chairman at Central Connections Senior Center but no one responded.

Middletown Mayor Nicole Condrey said last week during a public meeting that proper background checks weren’t done when Rodgers was hired.

The mayor called that “infuriating” and “very disappointing” during an emergency public meeting last week to discuss the fate of the senior center.

She said it appeared bad decisions were made by the board that hired and oversaw her.

Rodgers, 50, of Sabina, was hired in 2021.

She came from Reno, Nevada, and also formerly lived in California, where FOX19 NOW has confirmed she was criminally charged in 2006 on multiple counts of financial crimes such as forgery by altering a check, grand theft, burglary and making or passing a fictitious check.

The Central Connections board previously said it is actively looking for an interim director to replace Rodgers.

Just before she was fired, the facility lost its contract that delivered about 3,000 meals to seniors per week.

The Council on Aging of Southwestern Ohio severed ties with Central Connections over financial concerns about how meal delivery and senior transport programs were being handled.

Hot meals, chilled meals, and weekend frozen meals were driven out to seniors Monday–Friday. Weekly boxed meals also were delivered Monday–Thursday, according to the facility’s website.

About a dozen employees were laid off.

Several agencies have stepped up to make sure seniors still receive meals: Warren County Community Services, Meals on Wheels Southwest Ohio and Partners in Prime.

Garver Family Farm in Monroe is working with Council on Aging to expand the food vouchers they can honor.

They also plan to make extra deliveries of fresh produce on request as they can.

