Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Two Cincinnati men were identified Tuesday after a fatal collision happened on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday afternoon.

Covington police identified the second driver as 61-year-old Anthony Macht.

Earlier this morning, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the first driver as 36-year-old Bryan Williams.

Covington police say the wreck happened just after 2 p.m. Monday when two vehicles collided on the bridge.

One of the drivers was dead at the scene, Lt. Justin Bradbury with Covington police said.

The other driver was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, he added.

It is unclear if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The Covington Police Traffic Bureau is still investigating the cause of the collision.

