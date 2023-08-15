Cincinnati AAU basketball coach arrested after in-game fight caught on video: Court docs

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati AAU basketball coach is facing charges in connection with a fight that happened during a game in Indiana.

Laquita Carter, 42, is in the Hamilton County jail after charges were filed in Shelby County, Indiana, according to court records.

Carter is facing charges of criminal confinement with moderate bodily injury and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, the documents from Shelby County show.

The charges stem from a fight that happened during a game involving Carter’s Cincinnati Indians Elite Basketball Team and the Dynasty Sports Performance Basketball Team from Owensboro, Kentucky, on July 23 in Indianapolis.

A video was posted on social media of the chaos that broke out during the game.

“Anything our kids did, they just wanted to fight them,” Bob Ewing, coach of the Dynasty Sports Performance Basketball Team, told FOX19 NOW in July. “If they scored they were mad at them. If we scored, they were mad. If we got a stop, they were mad.”

The Kentucky coach says the Cincinnati team was making threats to his players prior to the brawl too.

Ewing says he talked to the referee about stopping the game because he was scared for his team’s safety.

The ref eventually called the game and moments later, the Cincinnati Indians attacked the referee, he said.

Carter who also talked with FOX19 NOW in July, said the other team says the situation arose when the female referee made a comment to her team during the game.

“She said, ‘This is what happens when black teams play white teams,’” Carter said. “I made a comment back to her and I said, ‘No that’s because you’re not calling S***.’”

Once the referee called the game, that is when things escalated, she said.

“One of the players from our team told the lady, ‘Hey, you know you’re terrible. You need to give your ref shirt up,’ and that’s when she said, ‘Well you little b****’ and that’s when the whole chaos jumped up,” Carter explained. “The player was like, ‘Who you calling a b****? We can go outside and handle this outside.’ So we’re like, ‘Hey hey hey,’ and trying to calm it down but this referee went towards the child like she was going to hit her.”

Carter also said the ref swung at her too, and that is when the players came to her defense.

Carter is awaiting extradition to Indiana at Hamilton County Ohio Justice Center.

