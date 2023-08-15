Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon trial Day 2

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The second day of Cincinnati Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon’s criminal trial will begin at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A judge, not a jury, will decide the outcome of the case against him, an alleged road rage incident in January.

The trial began Monday with Hamilton County Municipal Court Gwen Bender presiding.

Mixon, 27, has pleaded not guilty to one count of misdemeanor aggravated menacing.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and five years probation.

Mixon is accused of pointing a gun at the woman at Second and Walnut streets after cutting her off on Third Street in downtown Cincinnati in January.

According to court records, Mixon also allegedly told the victim, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police can’t get me.”

The victim told officers the threat was a result of “road rage,” the incident report states.

The alleged victim, who did not want to be identified, took the stand Monday.

She was an assistant general manager at a bar and restaurant at the Banks at the time of the alleged incident.

“The evidence will show that Mr. Mixon knowingly caused Miss (the accusor) to believe that he would cause her serious physical harm and at the end of the day we will ask the court for a finding of guilty,” City Prosecutor Tim Horsley said during his opening statement.

Cincinnati police filed the charge against Mixon and the city prosecutor’s office is handling the trial.

Two veteran criminal defense attorneys in Greater Cincinnati, Merlyn Shiverdecker and Scott Croswell, are representing Mixon.

Croswell told Judge Bender during his opening statement: “The evidence will clearly that he did not threaten (the accusor). He was not the aggressor in this event. He was not the one whose initial reaction was anger. He was not the only one who carried out actions based on their anger.”

Cincinnati police signed an arrest warrant for Mixon on Feb. 2.

The next day, a municipal court judge dismissed the charge without prejudice at the request of the city prosecutor.

When we followed up with the city to see why they asked for the charge to be dropped, Cincinnati police released a Feb. 3 statement saying the arrest warrant against Mixon was issued prematurely and resulted from a procedural misstep.

The case was reassigned to another investigator and the officer who initially handled it was disciplined, according to a police spokesman.

Then, a few months later, Cincinnati police refiled the same charge against Mixon.

They announced new evidence was discovered but did not elaborate.

In July, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Mixon agreed to a restructured contract to stay in Cincinnati.

“Joe’s goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati and this is the best way to accomplish these goals,” Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, told Schefter.

Earlier this month, Mixon was sued over the March shooting of a teenager who lives next door to him in Anderson Township as the boy and his friends played Nerf Wars.

The teen’s legal guardian is seeking damages from Mixon and Lamonte Brewer after the juvenile was shot in his right foot by Brewer as Brewer stood in Mixon’s backyard.

The suit alleges that Sholanda Mixon, Joe Mixon’s sister, and her boyfriend, Brewer, knew of the Nerf Wars game before the March 6 shooting, “and could not have reasonably felt that their lives were in danger on March 6, 2023.”

The suit alleges the weapon and bullets that Brewer used were owned by Mixon and provided by Mixon at his home.

Mixon was never charged with the teen’s shooting and was never considered a suspect, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers has said.

The prosecutor also has said Shalonda Mixon told Joe Mixon there were people outside his home with guns.

Powers said Joe Mixon was concerned for his life after being told armed people were outside his home and that he had received death threats.

Surveillance video obtained through a search warrant showed Joe Mixon walking in the backyard of his home with a gun, but he never fired any shots, according to Powers. Mixon is a legal gun owner and “did not commit a crime,” Powers explained.

Brewer was indicted on March 16 on charges of felonious assault, having a weapon under disability, tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Shalonda Mixon was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

