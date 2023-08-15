Cincinnati police investigate East Price Hill shooting
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in East Price Hill that sent one person to the hospital.
It was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday on Ross Avenue.
An 18-year-old man was shot in his upper leg and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say is a non-life-threatening injury.
The man was not cooperative at the scene, police say.
At the hospital, he admitted to shooting himself, they say.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.