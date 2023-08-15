Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati police investigate East Price Hill shooting

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting late Monday in East Price Hill that...
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting late Monday in East Price Hill that sent one person to the hospital.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in East Price Hill that sent one person to the hospital.

It was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday on Ross Avenue.

An 18-year-old man was shot in his upper leg and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say is a non-life-threatening injury.

The man was not cooperative at the scene, police say.

At the hospital, he admitted to shooting himself, they say.

