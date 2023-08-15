Country singer Luke Combs to play two nights at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Luke Combs announced Tuesday that he will play at Paycor Stadium on Friday, Aug 2, and Saturday, Aug 3.

Combs will be headlining the “Growin’ Up and Getting Old Tour,” also the title of his upcoming album.

The tour will feature different special guests each night. The special guests on Friday will be Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Haley Whitters, and The Wilder Blue. The special guests will be Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker, and Colby Acuff on Saturday.

Combs will be performing 25 stadium shows across the nation.

The Bootleggers Official Fan Club can buy tickets for the pre-sale. The information on when to purchase tickets will be emailed to the members.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug 25, at 10 a.m.

Following his current world tour, the “Growin’ Up and Getting Old Tour” is set to commence.

