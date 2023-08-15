Crash delays traffic across Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect lengthy travel delays in downtown Cincinnati at the Brent Spence Bridge.

A crash is blocking the right two lanes on the bridge along southbound Interstate 75 at I-71.

#BREAKING: Expect lengthy travel delays as you cross the Brent Spence Bridge from Cincinnati into northern Kentucky. Two right lanes closed SB I-75 at I-71 due to crash. Watch FOX19 NOW for live drive time updates! pic.twitter.com/XqVcqcBtNM — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) August 15, 2023

It’s not clear how long the bridge will be partially shut down as drivers head into northern Kentucky.

Detour onto the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge or the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge along southbound I-71 to I-471.

