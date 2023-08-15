Crash delays traffic across Brent Spence Bridge
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Expect lengthy travel delays in downtown Cincinnati at the Brent Spence Bridge.
A crash is blocking the right two lanes on the bridge along southbound Interstate 75 at I-71.
It’s not clear how long the bridge will be partially shut down as drivers head into northern Kentucky.
Detour onto the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge or the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge along southbound I-71 to I-471.
