Day 4 of the Western & Southern Open

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - As the Western & Southern Open continues in Mason, two of Cincinnati’s hometown favorites were on the court Tuesday.

This is when the tennis tournament really cranks up - when qualifiers are done, the main draw is on, and the best in the world are on the courts.

Today, 22-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic and his partner, Nikola Ćaćić lost in men’s doubles against Jamie Murray and Michael Venus.

Playing later tonight on Center Court, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jordan Thompson.

But what makes this year’s tournament special, is two local players are now ranked top 50 players in the world.

