Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Day 4 of the Western & Southern Open

Local favorites play in Mason, Ohio, during the Western & Southern Open.
By Joe Danneman
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - As the Western & Southern Open continues in Mason, two of Cincinnati’s hometown favorites were on the court Tuesday.

This is when the tennis tournament really cranks up - when qualifiers are done, the main draw is on, and the best in the world are on the courts.

Today, 22-time Grand Slam Champion Novak Djokovic and his partner, Nikola Ćaćić lost in men’s doubles against Jamie Murray and Michael Venus.

Playing later tonight on Center Court, World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jordan Thompson.

But what makes this year’s tournament special, is two local players are now ranked top 50 players in the world.

Watch the video above to hear what happened on Day 4 of the Western & Southern Open from FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman.

