Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

East Price Hill shooting sends 1 to hospital

Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting late Monday in East Price Hill that...
Cincinnati police say they are investigating a shooting late Monday in East Price Hill that sent one person to the hospital.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in East Price Hill that sent one person to the hospital.

It was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday on Ross Avenue.

The victim, a male, was shot below his waist and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say is a non-life-threatening injury.

His age was not released but police say he is an adult.

They confirm no arrests were made.

No suspect information was released while police continue to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Clay Wade Bailey Bridge back open after double fatal crash
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
A local woman was jogging in Ault Park when a man attempted to abduct her on Sunday.
Jogger claims she was nearly abducted at Ault Park
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Child overdoses on drugs; mother says she ‘cleaned’ up everything, court docs say
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (center) appears for arraignment in April with his...
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon waives right to jury trial in alleged road rage case

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (center) appears for arraignment in April with his...
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon waives right to jury trial in alleged road rage case
Zachary Chetwood was sentenced to nine to 11 years in prison in connection with the May of 2022...
Video shows deputies saving man’s life after he pulls gun on them
The newly redesigned Barbie Dreamhouse truck will offer an array of brand-new apparel, along...
Barbie pop-up merchandise truck coming to Cincinnati