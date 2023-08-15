East Price Hill shooting sends 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating an overnight shooting in East Price Hill that sent one person to the hospital.

It was reported at 11:45 p.m. Monday on Ross Avenue.

The victim, a male, was shot below his waist and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what police say is a non-life-threatening injury.

His age was not released but police say he is an adult.

They confirm no arrests were made.

No suspect information was released while police continue to investigate.

