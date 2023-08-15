Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

‘I started freaking out:’ College student says father’s ashes, other belongings missing from storage unit

By Bryan Henry and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A University of Alabama student said her heart is broken after part of her father’s ashes went missing from her storage unit.

Abby Armstrong went to get some personal items from the storage unit she rented at Radiant Storage in Tuscaloosa only to find the unit empty and that everything, including the ashes, was missing.

“My first reaction was I have the wrong unit,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong was at the right unit, an inside unit on the back side of the property. However, the key wouldn’t work and when she peeked under the door to see her stuff, it was gone, including a small box of her late father’s ashes whom Armstrong said she was very close to.

“I just feel a numbness. I was really upset the last couple of days. I peeked underneath and lifted up the door and it was completely empty in there. I started freaking out,” she said.

The first call Armstrong made was to her mom and together they contacted Radiant Storage. Armstrong said there is no doubt she made her monthly payment of $50 dollars on time, every month, without fail.

The sign outside Radiant Storage says the business is under ‘new management,’ but Armstrong has been thoroughly unimpressed.

“It was impossible to get any answers and right now we have no idea what actually happened,” said Armstrong.

WBRC sought to find answers as well. They found the office door locked, and the office darkened and empty.

When they called the number on the sign, WBRC was told to email an individual for a response. The company responded stating they have “no comment in regards to this matter.”

Armstrong estimated her personal belongings added up to around $20,000, but that’s nothing compared to losing part of her father’s remains.

“Terrible. My heart was broken for real,” she said.

Armstrong said she was left with a broken heart and the feeling of being violated.

As for what happened to her stuff, Armstrong still does not know. She was told last week a company official would have a meeting with her.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Clay Wade Bailey Bridge back open after double fatal crash
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
A local woman was jogging in Ault Park when a man attempted to abduct her on Sunday.
Jogger claims she was nearly abducted at Ault Park
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (center) appears for arraignment in April with his...
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon waives right to jury trial in alleged road rage case
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Child overdoses on drugs; mother says she ‘cleaned’ up everything, court docs say

Latest News

FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher
Roger Conners, 50, waived his right to be indicted by a grand jury and pleaded guilty on March...
State auditor orders former Cincinnati charter school superintendent to repay $543K
FILE - Carlos De Oliveira, center, the property manager of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate,...
Mar-a-Lago property manager pleads not guilty to charges in Trump’s classified documents case
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Trump, 18 allies charged in Georgia election meddling as former president faces 4th criminal case
Morgan A. Owens: Taking Care of yourself while on vacation
Morgan A. Owens: Taking Care of yourself while on vacation