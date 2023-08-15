Marine Corps veteran from Ohio killed in Ukraine

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is in mourning after they received the devastating news that their loved one died in action during the war against Russia in Ukraine.

Lance Lawrence, 28, of Vandalia, Ohio, was killed on July 29 with his unit, “Chosen Company,” according to a GoFundMe created by his sister, Kristen Lawrence.

On Aug. 7, The Hill reported two U.S. military veterans of the 59th Motorized Brigade were killed in a drone attack in Ukraine, one of those men being Lance.

“Lance was a brave soldier, a loving brother and son, and a cherished friend. He will be deeply missed, and his memory will live on forever in our hearts,” Kristen wrote.

After the U.S. Department of State confirmed the two veterans’ deaths, one of Lance’s comrades and friends tweeted about the July attack, according to The Hill.

“He was providing cover fire under heavy enemy fire for fellow Chosen Company soldiers when he was wounded,” Ryan O’Leary wrote. “Lance was our brother, our friend, and we will always cherish the time he was with us.”

The 28-year-old joined the Ukrainian Armed Forces in February 2023 as a volunteer, the Marine Corps Times reported.

“This cause [the fight in Ukraine] was important to him,” his obituary says.

Prior to enlisting, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2013-2016 and earned many awards during his service.

Lance’s family described him as loving, brave, intelligent and passionate.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

