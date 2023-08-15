Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Mom brings triplets to jury duty

Utah mom brings infant triplets and 4-year-old with her to jury duty. (Credit: Torrey Scow/IG, Scow Family/YT, Wolf Entertainment/NBCUniversal, CNN Newsource)
By JEANNE MOOS
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Utah courtroom recently doubled as a nursery after a juror could not find anyone to watch her kids and had to bring her infant triplets and 4-year-old with her.

Torrey Scow says she was not excused from jury duty even though she had triplet babies and a toddler and no babysitter.

“I just knew it was gonna be a crap show so that’s why I’m like, ‘I’m gonna film some of this,’” she said.

Scow said she fed the kids “more snacks than they’ve ever had in their entire life to keep them quiet.”

At times, she said the triplets drowned out the judge’s questions to potential jurors but the worst was when they got tired of being in the wagon.

“That’s when they started screaming and they pooped,” she said.

Someone suggested the kids should also have their boxes ticked for their first jury duty summons.

A nice officer did supply them with toys and after about two and a half hours, they were dismissed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Clay Wade Bailey Bridge back open after double fatal crash
A local woman was jogging in Ault Park when a man attempted to abduct her on Sunday.
Jogger claims she was nearly abducted at Ault Park
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Child overdoses on drugs; mother says she ‘cleaned’ up everything, court docs say
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (center) appears for arraignment in April with his...
Cincinnati Bengals Joe Mixon waives right to jury trial in alleged road rage case

Latest News

A private security officer is seriously hurt after directing a funeral procession in Walnut...
Private security officer seriously hurt after directing funeral procession in Walnut Hills, police say
FILE - President Joe Biden waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One on the...
Biden travels to battleground Wisconsin to talk about the economy a week before GOP debate
Charles McGonigal, former special agent in charge of the FBI's counterintelligence division in...
Ex-FBI counterintelligence official pleads guilty to conspiracy charge for helping Russian oligarch
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary in Newport News, Va., on Jan. 30, 2023. Deja...
Mother pleads guilty to felony child neglect after her 6-year-old son used her gun to shoot his Virginia teacher