Multi-vehicle crash delays traffic across Brent Spence Bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A multi-vehicle crash has cleared on the Brent Spence Bridge after slowing the morning commute in downtown Cincinnati.

The crash blocked the right two lanes on the bridge along southbound Interstate 75 at I-71 for about an hour earlier Tuesday.

#BREAKING: Expect lengthy travel delays as you cross the Brent Spence Bridge from Cincinnati into northern Kentucky. Two right lanes closed SB I-75 at I-71 due to crash. Watch FOX19 NOW for live drive time updates! pic.twitter.com/XqVcqcBtNM — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) August 15, 2023

Three vehicles were involved, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

No immediate injuries were reported.

FOX19 NOW asked a Covington police spokesman for more details.

We will update this story once we hear back.

