NB I-75 down to single lane due to truck crash at Glendale Milford Road
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is down to a single due to a crash involving a truck on its side at Glendale Milford Road, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
The I-75 off-ramp to Glendale-Milford Road also is shut down until further notice.
The crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
Detour onto eastbound Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway to northbound I-71.
From there, head west on I-275 to return to I-75.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.