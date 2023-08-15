Officer seriously hurt after directing funeral procession in Walnut Hills, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A private security officer, who was riding a motorcycle, is seriously hurt after directing a funeral procession Tuesday afternoon in Walnut Hills, according to Cincinnati police.

Police say that an officer was struck by a driver who was not part of the funeral procession around 1:15 p.m. on Curtis Street and Gilbert Avenue.

Despite the efforts of those in the procession to waive oncoming cars, the driver failed to see the officer on the motorcycle and hit him.

Police say the officer is seriously hurt but has non-life-threatening injuries.

