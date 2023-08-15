State auditor orders former Cincinnati charter school superintendent to repay $543K

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The former superintendent of a Cincinnati charter school who is now a convicted felon must repay $543,478 in public money that the state Auditor’s Office says was misspent.

Roger Conners, 50, waived his right to be indicted by a grand jury and pleaded guilty in March to a felony count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract, Hamilton County court records show.

He was charged because a janitorial business he controlled was improperly contracted to provide services to the Cincinnati Technology Academy, Auditor Keith Faber announced Tuesday.

Conners personally established the K-12 charter school on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill in 2013, court records show, but he has since been fired.

In April, Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Wagner sentenced Conners to five years of community control.

The judge also fined Conners $1,000, ordered him to complete 100 hours of community service and barred him from holding any fiduciary position or having a government contract for five years. He also is not allowed to work for any charity organization.

The judge did not, however, order Conners to pay restitution, court records show, so now the state auditor has.

The charter school has the opportunity to pursue collection of the total; otherwise, after 120 days, the finding for recovery would be sent to the Attorney General’s Office to pursue collection, according to the auditor’s office.

Details of the investigation into Conners’ crime were released Tuesday as part of a special audit conducted by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The auditor’s special investigations unit launched its probe in May 2018.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office alerted the auditor’s office about Conners’ involvement with MC Services, a vendor used by the Cincinnati Technology Academy.

Conners served as superintendent of the school from July 2013 until his firing in March 2022.

It was not his first time in trouble at the school.

Conners was put on unpaid administrative leave for two weeks in 2018 after Hamilton County prosecutors revealed the school hired a man convicted of rape and paid him under the table.

The school knew the man failed to register as a sex offender and still paid him under the table for nearly two years, according to then-Assistant County Prosecutor David Wood.

During the special audit, state investigators said they determined the charter school had issued 147 checks totaling $543,478 from April 2014 through July 2021 to MC Services to provide janitorial, housekeeping and maintenance services.

Though bank accounts for the vendor were set up in other people’s names, Conners controlled the business and personally benefited from the payments it received, contrary to state law, according to the auditor’s office.

When Conners was sentenced in April, his lawyer requested that he receive a fine and/or a short period of non-reporting community control for several reasons including, according to court records:

This was his first felony conviction, according to his lawyer who wrote that his only prior record “is for minor misdemeanor offenses of selling motor vehicles without a license.... This is a nonviolent offense and Mr. Conners has no offense of violence on his record. The law presumes a community control sentence should be imposed.”

“Mr. Conners has lived an honorable, law-abiding and productive life. He holds a PhD in Educational Leadership; a master’s degree in School Administration; a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education; and a bachelor’s degree in History, all from the University of Cincinnati. Mr. Conners dedicated his life to the education of children as a teacher, principal, and superintendent. In 2013, Mr. Conners personally established Cincinnati Technology Academy (“CTA”), a K-12 charter school located at 3800 Glenway Avenue. He dedicated a large amount of his personal time and money to the creation and operation of CTA and was immensely proud of the school and the educational opportunities that it provided to area children.

“The contracted janitorial services were in fact provided to CTA and no financial loss was incurred by the school. Nevertheless, Mr. Conners admits that he should not have had any involvement with the contract or MC Services. Mr. Conners is very remorseful for his conduct.”

“The loss of CTA and his chosen career has been a traumatic experience that has caused Mr. Conners to suffer depression and anxiety. The emotional toll on Mr. Conners has been immense. He is currently receiving treatment by (a) psychiatrist.....In addition to counseling, Mr. Conners is prescribed medication as part of his treatment. His marriage also ended in divorce causing additional mental distress. Mr. Conners intends to continue his treatment...”

“Despite his disastrous financial and emotional losses, Mr. Conners remains productive and is currently employed as a driver for Queen City Transportation.”

He “does not have an alcohol or drug problem and he does not even drink alcohol due to the prescription medication that he takes.”

“Mr. Conners proudly has an adult son who is serving in the Marine Corps.”

