Video shows deputies saving man’s life after pulling gun on them

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - “Heroes” is what the Franklin County prosecutor is calling the deputies who saved the life of a man that was seen on video pointing a gun at them.

Zachary Chetwood was sentenced to nine to 11 years in prison in connection with the May of 2022 incident on Main Street, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp.

It has been a little more than a year now, but recently released dash camera video shows what happened that night in Cedar Grove.

Chetwood called 911 threatening suicide, prompting law enforcement to respond, authorities say.

While still on the phone with 911 operators, deputies arrived. The video shows Chetwood pulling a gun out and refusing the demands to drop the weapon.

Law enforcement waited nine seconds before firing and hitting Chetwood in the abdomen and leg, according to video and court documents.

Audio from the video even picks up Chetwood telling law enforcement to “let me die.”

“We didn’t have evidence that he fired first, the suspect,” explains Prosecutor Huerkamp. “The evidence is that he was hit, went to the ground, and fired his weapon.”

Law enforcement is seen in the video running over to a nearby home to check on a family because several bullets hit the house.

Members of that family say Chetwood is a veteran and they are very close with him. They also say he would never put anyone in harm’s way.

After Chetwood was shot, deputies provide first-aid as they await for the ambulance.

The deputies are heard encouraging Chetwood to stay alive.

Deputy: “You’ll be alright.”

Deputy: “You’re going to stay with us, man.”

Chetwood: “I just want to die.”

Deputy: “Keep talking to us, man.”

Chetwood pleaded guilty in May.

Prosecutor Huerkamp says Chetwood created a very dangerous situation.

“These officers are heroes,” Huerkamp said. “They’re heroes. They wasted no time to go over and save his life.”

Chetwood is at the Franklin County Security Center awaiting to be transferred to the Indiana Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

