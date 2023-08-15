Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

VIDEO: Suspects throw items out car windows during police pursuit

Eric Hill and Angela Dotson were the two people allegedly behind the wheel of that vehicle, according to the Springboro Police Department.
By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people have been indicted after dashcam video shows them throwing items out of their car at officers who were chasing them in a police pursuit.

Eric Hill and Angela Dotson were the two people allegedly behind the wheel of that vehicle, according to the Springboro Police Department.

Officers have yet to release a detailed report on the pursuit, but part of that may be due to just how much stuff had to be collected after it was tossed on highways and rural roads.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown has more on the story.

