Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Warren County judge sentences man to life in prison after he was found guilty of sexually abusing young child

Tyler James Hagens was found guilty of rape and pandering with obscene material involving a...
Tyler James Hagens was found guilty of rape and pandering with obscene material involving a minor, according to Warren County court documents.(Warren County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County judge sentenced a man to life in prison Tuesday after he was found guilty of sexually abusing a young child, according to court documents.

Court documents say Tyler James Hagens was found guilty of one count of rape, four counts of pandering sex material involving a minor or impaired person, and four counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

It is unclear how many victims prosecutors say he abused.

Officers say Hagens recorded the abuse and shared the video.

The crimes happened in Deerfield Township, prosecutors said.

Hagens surrendered to investigators on April 15, police said.

Hagens has to serve at least 25 years before he is eligible for parole, court documents read.

