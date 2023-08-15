Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Watch for a few stray showers today

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - By afternoon look for a sun and cloud mix, the humidity will be much lower and temperatures will only make the mid 70s. I can not rule out a stray shower Tuesday afternoon and evening.

After a few pleasant days with low humidity and cooler-than-normal temperatures, not to mention plenty of sunshine the heat will be back on.

It looks like we will see a string of 5 days, starting the 20th and ending the 24th, with two days of upper 80s on either end of the heatwave. A heatwave by the way has no formal definition but typically for this region a heatwave is string of 3 or more days with high temps in the 90s. That definition is obviously moot in places like Phoenix or most of Florida.

At this time it looks like moderate humidity and heat index values only in the middle 90s in most places.

