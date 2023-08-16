Cincinnati Wing Week returns for a mouth-watering 7 days
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Greater Cincinnati Area is about to get a whole lot tastier as the annual Cincinnati Wing Week returns.
For seven days, wing connoisseurs can find the best wings in the city for just $7 with a wide range of sauce flavors. From spicy bourbon and Carolina vinegar to garlic parmesan or a Cajun dry rub - Wing Week has it all.
Let your taste buds explore the sweet, tangy and spicy flavors from over 50 restaurants in Cincinnati starting Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.
And for the vegetarians and vegans wanting to participate, select restaurants are serving an alternative wing option, so look for a (VG) or (V) on the list below.
Restaurants participating in Cincinnati Wing Week 2023
- Agave & Rye
- Chicky Boom Boom Wings: Five lollipop drumstick chicken wings dipped in pancake batter and deep fried until perfectly crisp. Each wing is topped with a “zingy” strawberry chutney and powdered sugar. Customers looking for a little kick can ask for a side of habanero maple syrup.
- Anderson Township Pub (ATP)
- Get six wings for $7 (boneless option available) or order the Sam Adams Special where customers will get six wings with a pint of Sam Adams for $11.
- Moonshine BBQ: Crispy, golden fried wings dipped in moonshine-infused BBQ sauce.
- Jalapeño Mango: Crispy, golden fried wings tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce with a fruity taste.
- Sriracha Bourbon: Fried wings tossed in Sriracha, chiles and bourbon to provide a sweet and savory flavor with a little spicy kick.
- Get six wings for $7 (boneless option available) or order the Sam Adams Special where customers will get six wings with a pint of Sam Adams for $11.
- Arnold’s Bar & Grill (VG)
- Get six wings for $7 and a $4 pint of Sam Adams during happy hour.
- Arnold’s Naked Wings: Brined chicken wings coated in Arnold’s secret dry rub seasoning and then deep fried. Served with ranch dressing.
- The Wings of Death: Only available during Wing Week, Arnold’s Wings of Death are made with locally grown hot peppers and several bottles of “Da Bomb Beyond Insanity” sauce with a light dusting of smoked ghost pepper powder. Served with ranch dressing.
- The Wings of Death Challenge: Feeling brave? For $15, customers will eat 10 Wings of Death in under 12 minutes. No ranch dressing will be served with these wings, but participants will win a t-shirt with Jason Snell’s face on it.
- Get six wings for $7 and a $4 pint of Sam Adams during happy hour.
- Bandito
- Crisp wings tossed in one of four sauces. Order the Sam Adams Special for just $12.
- Dude, Seriously
- Orange Habanero
- Bandito BBQ Sauce
- Garlic Buffalo
- Crisp wings tossed in one of four sauces. Order the Sam Adams Special for just $12.
- Banh Lao & Thai Cuisine
- Barleycorn’s
- Six wings for $7.
- Doc-Style Wings: A classic at Barleycorn’s, these wings are dipped in buffalo sauce and double-fried for “more flavor and extra crispiness.” Served with your choice of homemade bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
- Wings with your choice of sauce: Bourbon Sauce, Homemade BBQ, Honey Sriracha, Parmesan Garlic, Spicy Garlic, Mild Buffalo Sauce, Medium Buffalo Sauce, or Hot Buffalo Sauce. Served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
- Six wings for $7.
- Barleycorn’s Brewhouse
- Six wings for $7.
- Doc-Style Wings: A classic at Barleycorn’s, these wings are dipped in buffalo sauce and double-fried for “more flavor and extra crispiness.” Served with your choice of homemade bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
- Wings with your choice of sauce: Plain, BBQ, Hot or Doc Style. Served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
- Six wings for $7.
- Beards & Bellies Barbecue
- Six wings for $7.
- Smoked wings with Butt & Rib Rub and Hen of the Woods Buttermilk Ranch.
- Six wings for $7.
- Bender’s Pub Grub
- Seven drums and flats for $7.
- Lightly smoked and flash-fried wings with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Alabama White BBQ, South Carolina Mustard BBQ, South Carolina Vinegar & Pepper BBQ, Smoked Honey Mustard, Brewer’s Select or Dry Rub.
- Add a side of celery with ranch or bleu cheese for $1.
- Add a side of tots, coleslaw or green pea salad for $4.50.
- Lightly smoked and flash-fried wings with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, Alabama White BBQ, South Carolina Mustard BBQ, South Carolina Vinegar & Pepper BBQ, Smoked Honey Mustard, Brewer’s Select or Dry Rub.
- Seven drums and flats for $7.
- Blind Squirrel
- Seven wings for $7 (all wing specials are dine-in only).
- Classic Dry Rub Wings
- Parmesan Garlic Wings: Topped with shaved parmesan cheese.
- Buffalo Wings: Tossed in buffalo sauce and diced jalapeno.
- Hot Honey Southern Wings: Topped with a scoop of pimento cheese.
- Seven wings for $7 (all wing specials are dine-in only).
- Blondie’s Sports Bar & Grill
- Seven wings for $7.
- Sauces: BBQ, Medium, Hot, Spicy Garlic or Blondies.
- Dry Rubs: Lemon Pepper, Cajun or Ole Bay.
- Seven wings for $7.
- Bucketheads
- Seven jumbo wings for $7 with any sauce.
- Get wings and a beer for $11 with the Sam Adams Special.
- Sam Adams Oktoberfest is $4.
- By Golly’s
- Seven bone-in wings for $7.
- Cartridge Brewing (VG)
- Seven jumbo wings for $7. Your choice of the Cartridge House Rub or a 4 oz sauce on the side.
- Sauces: North Carolina BBQ, Alabama White, Garlic Parmesan, Hot Honey, or Buffalo.
- Ranch or Bleu Cheese with celery is $0.50.
- Seven jumbo wings for $7. Your choice of the Cartridge House Rub or a 4 oz sauce on the side.
- Catch-A-Fire Pizza (V & VG)
- Buffalo Sauce: A classic sauce with house garlic butter and hot peppers for medium heat.
- Happy Amber BBQ Sauce: A sweet and smoky BBQ flavor made with MadTree Brewing’s Happy Amber Ale.
- Jerk Spice Dry Rub: A combination of sweet, smoky, fiery and fruity flavors.
- Garlic Parm Dry Rub: An Italian combination of salty parmesan cheese and pungent garlic.
- Cauliflower Wings: Wood-fired and available in all four flavors.
- Ché
- Six red chimi chicken wings with gorgonzola for $7.
- Choongman Chicken (VG)
- Six fried wings for $7 with your choice of flavoring: No sauce, Garlic Soy, Garlic Spicy, Curry, Red Hot Pepper, or Garlic Parmesan.
- Add a $4 pint of Sam Adams Oktoberfest to the mix.
- Decibel (VG)
- Six Korean fried chicken wings for $7: Beer battered with spices and fried twice.
- Sauce Options: Dry Spiced Rub, Garlic Soy, Gochujang BBQ, or Spicy.
- Six Korean fried chicken wings for $7: Beer battered with spices and fried twice.
- deSha’s American Tavern
- Six WHAM! Wings for $7: Tossed in a house dry rub and served with deSha’s WHAM! sauce.
- Dickmann’s Sports Barn and Brew
- Seven wings for $7 with your choice of sauce (dine-in only).
- dōpe! Asian Street Fare
- Six wings for $7.
- Dope Wings: Tossed in Dope! sauce with fried garlic, cilantro and mint.
- Korean BBQ Wings: Topped with green onions and sesame seeds.
- Sam Adams Special: $3 Sam Adams bottles at the Wasson Road location only.
- Six wings for $7.
- Four Mile Pig
- Six dry rub wings for $7 with your choice of sauce.
- House-made BBQ Sauces: Original, Spicy Bourbon, Peach Habanero, Blackberry Sauce, Alabama White Sauce and Buffalo.
- Six dry rub wings for $7 with your choice of sauce.
- Grub Local
- Six smoked wings with Beards & Bellies’ Butt & Rib Rub served with Hen of the Woods buttermilk Ranch for $7.
- Hawkers Alley
- Six wings for $7 with your choice of sauce.
- Sauces: Lemongrass, Tropical or Korean BBQ.
- Sam Adams Special: Six wings with a Sam Adams pint for $12.
- Six wings for $7 with your choice of sauce.
- Highgrain Brewing (VG)
- Seven wings for $7 with your choice of sauce.
- Sauces: Sesame Gochujang, Pale Ale BBQ, Buffalo or Ohio Hot.
- Cauliflower Wings available.
- Seven wings for $7 with your choice of sauce.
- In Between Tavern
- Six flats and drums with your choice of sauce or dry rub for $7. Extra sauce is $1.
- Options: Jameson BBQ, Red Chimichurri, Honey Mustard, Garlic Buffalo, Hot Honey, Sweet & Spicy Dry Rub, or Lemon Pepper Dry Rub.
- Six flats and drums with your choice of sauce or dry rub for $7. Extra sauce is $1.
- Incline Smoke Shack
- Seven jumbo wings rubbed, smoked and flash-fried with your choice of sauce for $7.
- Options: Sween n Smokey, Spicey Apple, Barn Burner, Carolina Vinegar, Bourbon n Bacon, Carolina Gold or Buffalo.
- Seven jumbo wings rubbed, smoked and flash-fried with your choice of sauce for $7.
- Jefferson Social
- Six wings for $7 with your choice of flavoring.
- Choices: Dry Rub, Chipotle Buffalo OTR Butt Rub, Jameson Honey Cincy Chili, Spicy Garlic Taco, or BBQ Inferno.
- Sam Adams Special: Six wings and a Boston Lager Can for $10.
- Six wings for $7 with your choice of flavoring.
- JTaps Sports Bar & Grill
- Seven wings for $7 tossed in JTaps sweet-mild house sauce or whatever sauce you would like.
- L’Burg Drinks & More
- Seven traditional or boneless wings with one of L’Burg’s 20 sauces for $7.
- Sam Adams Special: $10 wings and beer.
- Seven traditional or boneless wings with one of L’Burg’s 20 sauces for $7.
- LALO
- Crispy wings tossed in your choice of LALO’s signature sauces.
- Choices: Chipotle sauce, sweet and spicy Thai sauce, or Garlic and Basil Dry Rub.
- Crispy wings tossed in your choice of LALO’s signature sauces.
- Lucius Q (VG)
- The O.G.’s: Slow-smoked and fried wings tossed in a sweet and smoky rub.
- Korean Q: Slow-smoked and fried wings tossed in a sweet and spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
- Sam Adams Special: $5 pint of Sam Adams.
- Miamiville Trailyard
- Buffalo Lemon Pepper dry rub wings.
- Midwest Best BBQ and Creamery
- Moerlein Lager House (VG)
- Seven wings for $7.
- Honey Chipotle BBQ Wings: A sweet and tangy sauce with a hint of heat.
- Traditional Buffalo Wings: A mild buffalo sauce.
- Chef’s Inspiration Wings
- Sam Adam’s Special: Happy hour from 3-6 p.m. with a $5 season beer.
- Seven wings for $7.
- Mt. Carmel Brewing Co.
- Amber’s Carolina Gold: Mt. Carmel’s signature sweet and tangy mustard-based sauce infused with Mt. Carmel Amber Ale.
- Sweet Hear Dry Rub: Mt. Carmel’s signature sweet, smokey and spicy dry rub. The brewing company says these wings have become a staple for their restaurant.
- O’Bryon’s Bar & Grill
- Six wings for $7 with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Sauce options: Honey Mustard, Cajun Dry Rub, Medium Buffalo and Habanero Ranch.
- Six wings for $7 with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- O’Malley’s
- Seven wings for $7 with your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery.
- Options: Naked, Buffalo, Spicy Garlic, Buffaque, and BBQ.
- Extra sauce is $0.50.
- Options: Naked, Buffalo, Spicy Garlic, Buffaque, and BBQ.
- Seven wings for $7 with your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing and celery.
- Oakley Pub & Grill
- Six jumbo wings for $7 with your choice of mild, medium, hot or extra-hot sauce.
- Sam Adams Special: $5 Sam Adams Pint.
- Six jumbo wings for $7 with your choice of mild, medium, hot or extra-hot sauce.
- Pensive Distilling Co.
- Six dry rub wings for $7.
- Pho Lang Thang
- CÁNH GÀ CHIÊN (Vietnamese Chicken Wings): Fried jumbo chicken wings marinated in lemongrass and soy, tossed in a ginger, nước mắm pha and honey sauce, and topped with Thai chili and green onions.
- Quan Hapa
- Six jumbo wings for $7 with your choice of house-made sauce.
- Options: Gochujang BBQ, Honey Sriracha, or Coconut Lemongrass.
- Six jumbo wings for $7 with your choice of house-made sauce.
- Renegade Grille
- Wings are fried and spun in a house-made sauce and then chargrilled, which will give them a smoky flavor. Normally, six or seven wings come per order.
- Revolution
- Six boneless or classic wings with your choice of sauce and served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
- Sauce Options: Honey BBQ, Lightning, Buffalo Garlic, or Dry Rub.
- Six boneless or classic wings with your choice of sauce and served with celery and bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
- Samuel Adams
- Seven plain or buffalo sauce chicken wings for $7.
- Sam Adams Special: Seven wings with a Boston Lager pint for $11.
- Seven plain or buffalo sauce chicken wings for $7.
- Smoke Justis
- Seven smoked chicken wings served with a side of Smoke’s House Garlic Parmesan for $7.
- Sam Adams Special:
- 16 oz Sam Adams Drafts for $4.
- Sam Adams Pitchers for $13.
- Sam Adams Draft and a shot of Jack for $8.
- Sam Adams Special:
- Seven smoked chicken wings served with a side of Smoke’s House Garlic Parmesan for $7.
- Spoon & Cellar
- Six wings for $7.
- Ghost Pepper: If you love spicy, you may want to try this. These wings are tossed in an extra spicy signature ghost pepper hot sauce.
- Korean Sesame: Tossed in honey soy garlic sauce and topped with sesame seeds and green onion.
- Sam Adams Special: $12 wings and Sam Adams Oktoberfest, or a $5 pint of Sama Adams Oktoberfest.
- Six wings for $7.
- Strong’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
- Seven seasoned, oven-roasted and flash-fried wings served with a house bleu cheese or ranch dressing for $7.
- Sauces: Buffalo, Hot Buffalo, Spicy BBQ, Sweet BBQ, Tangy Carolina BBQ, or Parmesan Garlic.
- Sam Adams Special: Enjoy seven wings with a pint of Sam Adams for $11.
- Seven seasoned, oven-roasted and flash-fried wings served with a house bleu cheese or ranch dressing for $7.
- The Draft Bar & Grille
- The Establishment
- Six wings for $7. Choose between a Cajun Dry Rub or Garlic Buffalo sauce.
- The Hi-Mark
- Six wings doused in one of eight sauces and rubs for just $7 (dine-in only).
- Wings & Rings
- Five boneless (fried or grilled) or traditional wings with your choice of sauce and heat level for $7. Add ranch or bleu cheese for an additional cost.
- Sam Adams Special: Sam Adams offerings vary by location.
- Five boneless (fried or grilled) or traditional wings with your choice of sauce and heat level for $7. Add ranch or bleu cheese for an additional cost.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.