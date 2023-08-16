Cincinnati Wing Week returns for a mouth-watering 7 days

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Greater Cincinnati Area is about to get a whole lot tastier as the annual Cincinnati Wing Week returns.

For seven days, wing connoisseurs can find the best wings in the city for just $7 with a wide range of sauce flavors. From spicy bourbon and Carolina vinegar to garlic parmesan or a Cajun dry rub - Wing Week has it all.

Let your taste buds explore the sweet, tangy and spicy flavors from over 50 restaurants in Cincinnati starting Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.

And for the vegetarians and vegans wanting to participate, select restaurants are serving an alternative wing option, so look for a (VG) or (V) on the list below.

Restaurants participating in Cincinnati Wing Week 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.