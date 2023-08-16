Family: Baby of pregnant woman killed in shooting off ventilator

BREAKING: The infant of the woman who was shot and killed in Avondale is now off of a ventilator, a family member confirmed with FOX19 NOW.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County judge set a nearly $1.8 million bond for a 22-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a pregnant woman in Avondale.

Miquan Barfield pleaded not guilty Friday in connection with the shooting death of 34-year-old Nia Booker.

“We are overwhelmed with grief for our loved one, Nia Booker. Her children will start counseling today. We are finalizing the funeral and service arrangements while caring for our newborn, who is still struggling in ICU,” Nia’s aunt Stephanie Edwards said. We are happy that there has been an arrest and praying for quick justice for this senseless act of violence that took our Nia and left five children without their loving and caring Mom!”

Barfield is charged with murder, assault, felonious assault, driving under suspension, reckless driving, assured clear distance, and failure to comply with a police officer.

He was arrested following a police pursuit on Thursday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

“The defendant fled from police, leading them on a pursuit, and the crash ultimately resulted from the defendant running into an innocent motorist. Then he jumped out of his disabled car and fled on foot before he was caught,” the prosecutor said in court on Friday.

Barfield’s arrest comes less than a week after Booker was shot the night of August 5 on Rockdale Avenue in Avondale, police said.

Booker was taken by private vehicle to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she later died, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

Her mother, Darlene Booker Powell, says Nia was a passenger in a car heading to the 127 Yard Sale with a friend and three of her four kids when police allege Barfield pulled up and fired several shots in the passenger side.

“The homicide warrant relates to the defendant firing multiple shots from a semi-automatic firearm at two individuals in a car stopped at a red light at Harvey and Rockdale at 5:21 p.m.,” the prosecutor said,

The shooting happened in broad daylight across the street from a park where several kids were playing basketball and a retirement home

“The defendant was identified from surveillance footage, victim and witness statements, physical evidence, and other investigative leads, the prosecutor said.

A GoFundMe page was created Sunday to help Nia’s family.

Tyrone Hunter, 25, is currently being held in jail on a $1 million bond.

