Indiana parents raising money to help with school security

OHIO COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Parents in Indiana are working together to create a safer learning environment for students at Rising Sun Schools, and one mom is spearheading a community fundraiser to raise $40,000 to make it happen.

Abby Fox is the mom leading the effort to raise money to get a new motion-sensor camera system.

“It was around the Nashville shooting incident that I was sitting on my couch as a stay-at-home mom and thinking about my kid going to kindergarten next year and I was thinking to myself and getting nervous about the upcoming year, and I was thinking what I can do as a stay-at-home mom to help protect my kids,” Fox told FOX19 NOW.

Rising Sun Schools Superintendent Brandon Roeder says the current cameras were installed in the early 2000s. Although they have gone through updates, he says it is time for something new.

“We currently have a camera system that has 70 cameras, and we would replace all of those with motion detectors, and then if there is an intruder, we can isolate that and follow them from camera to camera on our computers,” Roeder explained.

Fox and other parents began raising money back in May to reach a goal of $40,000. So far, they have raised a little over $25,000.

The stay-at-home mom is hoping they can raise the rest on Sunday for the fundraiser at Fox Farms.

“We have some food trucks coming [and] we have a lot of activities for the kids,” she said. “We’re going to have a jumpy house [and] a petting zoo [too].”

A silent auction will also take place to help reach their goal by Aug. 20.

“It’s huge. Every year we think of ways we can improve safety, and that’s our number one priority to keep the kids safe, and this is one of the key pieces we’ve had on our list,” Roeder said.

The Rising Sun fundraiser will be Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.